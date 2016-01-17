MADRID Sevilla climbed above Celta Vigo and Eibar into fifth place in La Liga when a quickfire Kevin Gameiro double secured a 2-1 victory at home to Malaga on Saturday.

Gameiro opened the scoring in the 40th minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan with a neat lob and the French forward made it 2-0 two minutes later, his 11th goal of the campaign, with a cool finish from Vitolo's cross.

Sevilla surrendered control to Malaga, who are 10th, in the second half and Charles pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute after a well-worked free kick.

The Europa League holders had midfielder Vicente Iborra sent off seven minutes from time when he picked up two yellow cards in rapid succession shortly after coming off the bench but they held on to move on to 32 points from 20 matches.

Malaga fullback Arthur Boka was dismissed in added time when he also earned two quick cautions.

"It was a tough game but this will lift our spirits and will give us confidence going forward," Gameiro told Spanish TV.

Leaders Atletico Madrid (44) are two points clear of second-placed champions Barcelona, who have played one game fewer than their main rivals, with Real Madrid a further two points adrift in third.

Real host Sporting Gijon on Sunday, before Atletico visit Las Palmas and Barca play at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Villarreal (39) can leapfrog Real into third and draw level on points with Barca if they win at home to Real Betis later on Saturday, when Celta (31) host bottom side Levante. Eibar (30) play at home to Granada on Monday.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)