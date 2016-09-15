Soccer Football - FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey Final - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 22/5/16Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez celebrate after winning the Copa del Rey Final Reuters / Sergio PerezLivepic

BARCELONA Striker Neymar believes Barcelona's 7-0 demolition of Celtic on Tuesday shows how well the club's three world-class forwards operate together and has set them up nicely for domestic challenges.

The Spanish champions meet promoted Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

Against Celtic, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez started together for the first time this season and combined to score six of Barcelona's goals in their Champions League group opener.

Only Neymar started in Barcelona's 2-1 defeat by Alaves last weekend, the club's first loss at the Camp Nou since April 17.

"The three of us together we do a great job," Neymar told reporters on Thursday.

Neymar, Suarez and Messi scored a total of 131 goals in all competitions when Barca retained the La Liga and King's Cup trophies last season.

"It's not easy to score so many goals," the Brazilian said.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique understandably wants his renowned attacking trio playing from the start whenever possible this season.

"I think we are going to have a great season," Neymar said. "We are working towards that."

Leganes were 2-1 losers at Sporting Gijon last weekend, their first defeat since gaining promotion to Spain's top flight.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have won all their games this season and are three points clear of Barcelona.

They play away to Espanyol on Sunday with Gareth Bale doubtful after he sustained a knock on his hip during his team's 2-1 home victory over Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League opener.

A last-gasp header from substitute Alvaro Morata handed Real victory on Wednesday.

Morata is expected to start against Espanyol in place of Karim Benzema, who earned his first start of the campaign in midweek but failed to shine against the Portuguese side.

Espanyol, coached by former Real Madrid player Quique Sanchez Flores, have collected two points from their opening three games.

Atletico Madrid host Sporting Gijon on Saturday following a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Saul Niguez scored for Atletico, who had won their first game of the season in a 4-0 triumph at Celta Vigo last Saturday.

Valencia have lost their opening three games and coach Pako Ayestaran is feeling the pressure ahead of Sunday's game at Athletic Bilbao.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Clare Lovell)