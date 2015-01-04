BARCELONA Jan 4 Real Madrid's Spanish record 22-match winning streak ended in a 2-1 defeat at Valencia but they remained top of La Liga after Barcelona crashed 1-0 away to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Jordi Alba headed into his own net in the second minute to give Sociedad the lead against a Barcelona side with Lionel Messi and Neymar on the bench having only returned on Friday from their Christmas break.

Barca failed to link up well in attack and it was David Moyes' side that carried the greater threat on the counter for much of the game.

In the final stages, with Messi and Neymar on, Barca did begin to press but the San Sebastian hosts were resolute at the back.

It was a memorable victory for former Manchester United manager Moyes, who has been Sociedad coach for less than two months and now sees his team move up to 13th with 18 points.

Real Madrid took the lead against Valencia after Alvaro Negredo handled a Toni Kroos free kick in the penalty area and Cristiano Ronaldo coolly placed the spot kick into the corner with 14 minutes played.

An Andres Gomes shot deflected off Dani Carvajal and hit a post in first-half stoppage time as Valencia battled back and Antonio Barragan then saw a shot deflect in off Pepe in the 52nd before Nicolas Otamendi nodded home a corner after 65 minutes.

Real, who last dropped points against Atletico Madrid in mid-September, remain a point clear of Barcelona in La Liga and have a game in hand.