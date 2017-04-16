MADRID, April 16 Tony Adams’s first game as coach of Granada ended in disappointment on Sunday as visitors Celta Vigo ran out 3-0 winners in their La Liga match.

The result leaves the Andalusians 19th, on 20 points from 32 games and still seven points from safety after 17th-placed Leganes lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol earlier in the day thanks to Leo Baptistao’s 92nd-minute goal.

Granada have not won a league game since March 1 and former England and Arsenal captain Adams promised when he was appointed last week that he would "try to achieve a miracle".

His new charges, however, created few chances against the Galicians who made 10 changes to the first-choice side that started their Europa League quarter-final first-leg win over Genk on Thursday.

Granada’s defence fell to pieces for Celta’s opening goal in the 23rd minute, with keeper Guilhermo Ochoa rushing out of goal to head a clearance to Wakaso Mubarak, who lost the ball. Claude Beauvue fed Jozabed, who dinked the ball over Ochoa.

Andreas Pereira, on loan from Manchester United, and Ezequiel Ponce had efforts at goal in the second half but neither troubled Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez.

Marcelo Diaz doubled the visitors' lead with a spectacular free kick in the 73rd minute and three minutes later Beauvue netted the third, firing home after Theo Bongonda’s shot came back off the post.

Valencia held fourth-placed Sevilla to a 0-0 draw at Mestalla, while Real Betis beat Eibar 2-0. (Editing by Clare Fallon)