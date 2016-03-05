MADRID, March 5 Cristiano Ronaldo, fired up by rival Lionel Messi's midweek hat-trick for Barcelona, struck four goals in 26 second-half minutes as Real Madrid crushed Celta Vigo 7-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Substitute Gareth Bale, playing his first match since a calf injury in mid-January, rounded off the rout nine minutes from time as Real recovered from the 1-0 derby loss to Atletico Madrid at home last weekend.

A return to form may be too late for Real in La Liga, nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona before they play at Eibar on Sunday, but good for next week's second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AS Roma which they lead 2-0.

After a first-half opener from defender Pepe, Ronaldo struck his four goals between the 50th and 76th minutes to take his tally to 27 and overtake Barcelona's Luis Suarez, who has 25, as the league's top scorer.

Substitute Jese scored Real's sixth goal a minute after Ronaldo's fourth.

Messi had caught up with Ronaldo on 35 hat-tricks each in all club competitions with a treble in Barcelona's 5-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Thursday. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)