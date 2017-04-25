BARCELONA, April 25 Tony Adams saw his wretched start to management in Spain continue on Tuesday as his Granada side edged closer towards relegation from La Liga with a 2-0 defeat at home to Malaga, their third straight defeat under the former England defender.

Former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez continued his impressive first season with Malaga by scoring twice, at the start and the end of the second half, taking his tally to 12 league goals in 24 starts.

Ramirez cracked in the opener in the 47th minute from outside the box when Granada failed to clear their lines, then prompted a mass walk-out by forlorn home fans in the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium by arrowing into the far corner in the 91st.

Granada have scored no goals and conceded seven in three games since former Arsenal hero Adams swapped the sporting director role to become head coach on April 10, succeeding Lucas Alcaraz to become their third manager of the season.

Granada are 19th on 20 points with four games left of the campaign, seven points adrift of Leganes, who occupy the final place outside the relegation zone and who can extend their lead over Adams' side to 10 when they visit Las Palmas on Wednesday.

Granada have been in Spain's top flight since they won promotion in 2011 but their hopes of another year in La Liga are fading fast after a 22nd defeat of the campaign.

Malaga recorded their fourth win in eight games under former Marseille coach Michel to move on to 39 points which guarantees their place in La Liga for another season.

Third placed Atletico Madrid face Villarreal later on Tuesday while leaders Barcelona host Osasuna on Wednesday and second-placed Real Madrid, who are level on 75 points with the Catalans, visit Deportivo La Coruna. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)