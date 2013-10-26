BARCELONA Oct 26 Neymar stole the show from the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when the Brazilian's strike set Barcelona on the way to a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Saturday's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp.

In a La Liga match watched by millions around the world, Barca landed a blow in the title race when Neymar scored a clinical goal in the 19th minute before substitute Alexis Sanchez netted with a brilliant chip 11 minutes from time in the 167th league meeting between the bitter rivals.

Jese came off the bench to pull a goal back in the first minute of added time but it was little more than a consolation for Real, who were outplayed for long periods and slip six points behind the champions with 10 matches played.

Neymar opened the scoring when he collected the ball from Andres Iniesta on the left of the penalty area and cut inside on to his right foot, with his low shot taking a slight deflection off Real fullback Dani Carvajal before zipping past goalkeeper Diego Lopez into the far corner of the net.

Real battled hard in the second half and Karim Benzema, who replaced Real's ineffective world record signing Bale on the hour, smashed a shot against the bar before Alexis scored with an exquisite chip over Lopez from just outside the area.

Unbeaten Barca's victory, their ninth in the league this season, puts them on 28 points ahead of third-placed Real at the top of the standings.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid are four points behind Barca ahead of their game at home to Real Betis on Sunday. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris)