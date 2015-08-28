MADRID Aug 28 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has included unsettled Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in his squad for the holders' Euro 2016 qualifiers at home to Group C leaders Slovakia and away to Macedonia next month.

Del Bosque called up De Gea despite the fact that United coach Louis van Gaal has not used him this season amid widespread speculation that the 24-year-old will seal a move to Real Madrid before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Del Bosque also brought back De Gea's United team mate Juan Mata and Chelsea pair Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta, who join club team mates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro in the 23-man squad.

Mata, Costa and Azpilicueta did not feature in Spain's most recent qualifier, a 1-0 victory in Belarus in June.

With six matches played, Spain are second in the group on 15 points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and three ahead of third-placed Ukraine.

Spain, bidding for a third consecutive continental crown in France next year, host Slovakia in Oviedo on Sept. 5 and play Macedonia in Skopje three days later.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla), Isco (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Juan Mata (Manchester United)

Forwards: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Pedro (Chelsea), Paco Alcacer (Valencia)