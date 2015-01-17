MADRID Jan 17 Real Sociedad's bid to climb away from the La Liga relegation places suffered a setback when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and were roundly whistled by their own fans.

Sociedad have stabilised since former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes took over in November after a poor start to the campaign but their latest setback comes after they were knocked out of the King's Cup by Villarreal on Wednesday.

Rayo secured the points at Sociedad's Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian when Angola forward Manucho outjumped the home defence at an 81st-minute corner and headed past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

It was no more than Rayo deserved after a generally poor performance from Sociedad, who lacked creativity and penetration in attack, and showed Moyes has plenty of work to do if the Basques are to secure their top-flight status.

After whistles rang out around the ground on the final whistle, defender Jon Ansotegi told Spanish television he could not explain why Sociedad had managed to beat Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Anoeta but were unable to see off sides of lesser calibre.

"We give everything on the pitch and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't so we just have to congratulate the opponent and admit they played better," he said.

"We are battling in the bottom half of the table and it's been a very poor first half of the season so we just have to work on improving."

With their campaign at the halfway mark, Sociedad are 12th on 19 points from 19 matches, three points above the drop zone. Rayo are ninth on 23 points.

Valencia can climb above Sevilla into fourth if they avoid defeat at home to Almeria later on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Villarreal host struggling Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol are at home to Celta Vigo in a mid-table clash.

Leaders Real, who have a game in hand, are at Getafe on Sunday before Barca, a point behind in second, play at Deportivo La Coruna and champions Atletico host bottom side Granada. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)