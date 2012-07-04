Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
MADRID Walking down the aisle to get married this weekend will be much more nerve-racking than playing in Euro 2012, said Spain's Andres Iniesta, who was voted the best player of the tournament for his cool, commanding performances.
"It will be a special and different day," the Barcelona midfielder told a news conference on Wednesday.
"I am sure it will make me nervous, much more than being on the field of play."
The 28-year-old, who calmly slotted away a spot kick in the semi-final penalty shootout against Portugal, helped world champions Spain to get a second successive European championship triumph with a 4-0 final victory over Italy on Sunday.
"I am pleased for the personal recognition," he said in reference to UEFA's best-player award. "But one player does not represent a championship. My colleagues deserve it as much as I do."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.