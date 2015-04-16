Football - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 15/4/15. Barcelona's Andres Iniesta is stretchered off and substituted after sustaining an injury Reuters / Benoit Tessier

BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta could miss Saturday's La Liga game at home to Valencia after tests on Thursday confirmed he suffered a bruised pelvis in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win at Paris St Germain.

Iniesta had to be replaced by Xavi eight minutes into the second half of the quarter-final, first leg at the Parc des Princes after tangling with PSG midfielder Javier Pastore.

"According to the club's medical staff, tests conducted on Thursday ... confirmed heavy bruising in the sacroiliac joint," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The La Liga leaders did not say how long Iniesta might be sidelined but will be hoping the Spain international is fit for PSG's visit to the Nou Camp on Tuesday for the return leg.

Barca are two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Malaga later on Saturday.

