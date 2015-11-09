MADRID Nov 9 Spain defenders Sergio Ramos and Juanfran have withdrawn from the squad for this month's friendlies against England and Belgium after they were injured in La Liga action, the European champions said on Monday.

Centre back Ramos hurt his troublesome shoulder while scoring in Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat at Sevilla, while fullback Juanfran sustained a thigh strain in the 1-0 win at home to Sporting Gijon, Spain said on their website (www.sefutbol.com).

Coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Real's Nacho Fernandez and Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos to replace them.

Spain host England in Alicante on Friday and play Belgium in Brussels four days later.

The matches are a chance for the holders to test themselves against two of Europe's in-form teams before they launch their bid for a third consecutive continental crown at Euro 2016 in France next year. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)