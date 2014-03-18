Real Madrid's Jese Rodriguez touches his right knee after being injured during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match against Schalke 04 at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's Jese Rodriguez (L) challenges Schalke's Joel Matip during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Real Madrid forward Jese faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his right knee in Tuesday's Champions League win over Schalke 04.

The 21-year-old was knocked to the ground and landed awkwardly when he tangled with Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac in the second minute at the Bernabeu and had to be replaced by Gareth Bale.

"He has had bad luck and everyone at Real Madrid has had bad luck because we will lose a young player who has been doing very well this season," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"But this is football and players suffer injuries at times during their careers. We are sad and it has affected us a lot but it could be a chance for him to build strength of character. We have to stay positive.

"We will help him through it and wait for him to come back next season." Real won 9-2 on aggregate, after a 3-1 home win in the second leg, to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

