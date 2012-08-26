Real Madrid's Kaka gestures during their friendly soccer match against Benfica at the Luz stadium in Lisbon July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

MADRID AC Milan are trying to persuade Real Madrid to give them Kaka back on loan before the transfer window closes on Friday but the La Liga club are holding out for a sale, Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani said on Sunday.

"The situation is clear: Real want to sell Kaka while we want him on loan," Galliani told Sky Sport.

"If Real change their stance I'll rush over there but if on the other hand they insist on a loan there's nothing more to be done."

Real coach Jose Mourinho left Kaka out of his squad for both Thursday's Spanish Super Cup first leg at Barcelona and Sunday's La Liga match at Getafe, apparently confirming the 2007 World Player of the Year no longer features in his plans.

The Spanish champions are attempting to complete the signing of Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur, a similar player to Brazilian playmaker Kaka, who has shown only flashes of his former brilliance since moving to La Liga three years ago.

Real may be reluctant to loan the 30-year-old back to Milan given that they paid the Serie A side around 65 million euros for him.

Kaka has also been linked in media reports with a move to Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club coached by his former boss at Milan Carlo Ancelotti.

