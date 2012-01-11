Real Madrid's Sami Khedira reacts after missing a scoring opportunity against Malaga during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files

MADRID Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira is likely be sidelined for both legs of the holders' King's Cup quarter-final against probable opponents Barcelona after he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Tuesday's 1-0 win at Malaga.

"We are talking about an injury that could keep the player out for about a month," club doctor Alfonso del Corral told local radio after Real published the results of tests on the ankle on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Khedira had to be replaced by his Germany team mate Mesut Ozil just before halftime at the Rosaleda following a heavy challenge from Malaga defender Sergio Sanchez.

Real, who beat Barca 1-0 in last year's final, will play their great rivals home and away next week and the following week as long as Barca successfully defend a 4-0 lead at La Liga rivals Osasuna on Thursday.

