MADRID Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has spent the night under observation in hospital after suffering a concussion in Tuesday's King's Cup game at home to Cornella.

Khedira collided with Cornella midfielder David Garcia shortly after halftime at the Bernabeu and after playing on for a few minutes the German international had to come off and was replaced by Jese.

"Following scans carried out on Sami Khedira by the Real Madrid medical services ... a concussion has been diagnosed," the European champions said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

"He will remain under observation for the whole night."

Holders Real won the last-32, second leg game against the third-tier minnows 5-0 for a 9-1 aggregate victory.

