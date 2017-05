Croatia's Mateo Kovacic listens to the national anthem before their 2014 World Cup playoff soccer match against Iceland in Zagreb November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/Files

MADRID Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has agreed to join Real Madrid from Inter Milan, subject to a medical.

The Spanish club said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Tuesday that the 21-year-old had agreed to sign a six-year contract.

No financial details were disclosed but Spanish media reports estimated the transfer fee was around 30 million euros ($33.13 million).

($1 = 0.9056 euros)