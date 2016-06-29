GDYNIA, Poland - Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is set to move to Paris St Germain (PSG) from Spanish side Sevilla for 40 million euros ($44.42 million), according to media reports in Spain and Poland.

The deal, if confirmed, will make the 26-year-old, who is currently at Euro 2016, the most expensive Polish player. Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo said the main terms of the contract have been agreed.

The defender is familiar with France's Ligue 1, having played for Bordeaux, Reims and Nantes before joining Sevilla in 2014. He made 26 appearances for the Spanish club in the 2015-16 season.

($1 = 0.8996 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)