Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined La Liga club Las Palmas on a one-year deal after being released by AC Milan at the end of last season, the Spanish side said in a statement.

The 29-year-old made 11 league appearances for Milan in his second spell at the club after joining on a free transfer in January.

Boateng was released by Schalke 04 in May, 2015 for what the Bundesliga side said was a breakdown in trust between club and player.

The German-born former Ghana international had a three-year stint with AC Milan before joining Schalke in 2013.

Las Palmas finished 11th in the La Liga last season.

