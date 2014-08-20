Aug 20 Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will remain at the European Champions for the next four years after signing a new contract, the La Liga giants announced on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces the extension Luka Modric's contract, linking him to the club for the next four seasons," the club said on its website (www.realmadrid.com).

Modric, 28, has made 67 league appearances since joining Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

He struggled in his first season but played a key role in his side's run to their 10th Champions League triumph earlier this year. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)