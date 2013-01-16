MADRID Jan 16 Malaga have agreed to take Chelsea's teenage Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon on loan, the English Premier League club has announced.

Malaga are yet to officially confirm the deal but Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) Piazon, who turns 19 on Sunday, would be joining the La Liga club until the end of the season.

Sao Paulo-born Piazon made his Chelsea debut in September in a Capital One (League) Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and first appeared for the club in the league in last month's 8-0 win against Aston Villa.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup last season and was voted the club's Young Player of the Year.

Under contract with Chelsea until 2017, he will give Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini an extra attacking option in midfield as they seek to advance past Porto to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on their debut in the competition.

They are fifth in La Liga after Sunday's defeat at home to unbeaten leaders Barcelona and play at Barca later on Wednesday in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)