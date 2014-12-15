MADRID Dec 15 Japan coach Javier Aguirre, Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi and a host of others were named on Monday in an alleged case of matchfixing involving a La Liga match in the 2010-11 season.

Aguirre was coach of Real Zaragoza at the time of the suspect match, which was at Levante on the final day of the campaign, while Herrera and Gabi were both playing for Zaragoza.

Zaragoza won the match 2-1, avoiding relegation to the second division, and the Spanish prosecutor's office filed charges with a Valencia court on Monday alleging the Levante players were paid to lose. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)