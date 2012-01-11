Barcelona's Scherrer Cabelino Maxwell of Brazil shows his shirt during his presentation in Barcelona July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

BARCELONA Barcelona will allow Maxwell to discuss terms with Paris St Germain after the left back said he wanted to accept an offer to join the Ligue 1 leaders, Barca coach Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

"Maxwell came to see us and he told us he had an offer from PSG and he would like to accept it," Guardiola said of the 30-year-old Brazilian, who rarely starts for the Spanish, European and world champions.

"He wants to leave and if he reaches an agreement the club will not stand in the way."

Maxwell, who had an earlier stint at Ajax Amsterdam, joined Barca from Inter Milan at the end of the 2008-09 season and has helped the Catalans win 10 trophies, including two Spanish leagues titles and one European Champions League crown.

Ambitious Qatar-backed PSG spent around 85 million euros in the close season, almost half of which went on luring Argentina international Javier Pastore from Palermo.

They appointed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their coach last month having parted ways with Antoine Kombouare despite the club being top of the French league at the mid-season break.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)