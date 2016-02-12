Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been named La Liga's player of the month for January, the first time he has won the award since its introduction in 2013.
The five-times Ballon d'Or winner scored six goals in the league in January, including his first hat-trick of the season against Granada.
Argentine Messi's team mate Neymar won the award in November, the first Barca player to claim it.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has won it twice.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.