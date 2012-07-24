MADRID Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's friendly against Hamburg SV later on Tuesday after bruising his calf in Monday's training session, the La Liga club said.

A scan had revealed the extent of the injury and the Argentine World Player of the Year would remain in the Catalan capital for treatment, the club said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Barcelona squad for the Hamburg game, new coach Tito Vilanova's first in charge, is made up mostly of B team players as the club's Spanish internationals have yet to return from holiday following their triumphant Euro 2012 campaign.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)