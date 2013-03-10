Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) scores his goal against Deportivo's Aythami (C) and goalkeeper Aranzubia (L) during their Spanish first division match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Barcelona forward Lionel Messi broke a record from the 1930s on Saturday when he scored for a 17th consecutive La Liga game, a 2-0 victory at home to bottom club Deportivo La Coruna.

The World Player of the Year came off the bench and struck with a deft chip in the 88th minute at the Nou Camp, his 40th league goal of the campaign and his 27th in 17 games.

Barca said Messi overhauled Polish forward Teodor Pewterek who scored 22 goals in 16 straight outings for Ruch Chorzow at the end of the 1930s.

"The Argentine player's tally represents a new record in the history of football, something no other player has achieved before," the Spanish club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

