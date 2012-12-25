Dec 25 Swansea City's free-scoring striker Michu is set to make his Spain debut early next year following a sensational start to his career in the English Premier League.

Vicente del Bosque, coach of European and world champions Spain, told Spanish television that the 26-year-old will play in the Feb. 6 friendly against Uruguay in Doha.

Michu will be joined in the Spain squad by Iago Aspas, currently being linked to Swansea, whose manager Michael Laudrup is an admirer of the Celta Vigo forward.

"Iago Aspas and Michu will appear (against Uruguay)," confirmed Del Bosque.

Michu has been prolific since his bargain $3.2 million transfer from Rayo Vallecano in the summer, topping the Premier League scoring charts with 13 goals in 18 games.

He leap-frogged Manchester United's Robin van Persie after scoring the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 home draw against the league leaders.

Aspas may well be on Laudrup's wish-list for the January transfer window but the expected price tag of around $13 million could put Swansea off. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)