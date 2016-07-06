Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who scored three goals for his country at Euro 2016, is returning to Real Madrid after two seasons at Juventus, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

Real have exercised their buy-back clause for the 22-year-old forward, who scored 27 goals in 93 games for the Turin club. Local media said the fee was 30 million euros ($33.17 million).

"All associated with Juventus Football Club would like to wish Alvaro the very best of luck wherever his future may take him and thank him for two truly excellent years of service to the team," Juve said on their website.

Morata, who was born in Madrid, first signed for Real from Getafe in 2008, making his debut two years later. He scored 10 goals in 37 games for the club before signing for Juventus in a deal reported to be worth 20 million euros.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)