MADRID Real Sociedad coach David Moyes has been banned from the touchline for two games by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) following his sending-off in Wednesday's King's Cup game at home to Villarreal.

Moyes made light of his first dismissal since taking over in San Sebastian in November by leaping over a fence into the stands to watch the rest of the match before accepting an offer of crisps from a girl sitting behind him.

He was cautioned for protesting a decision in the last 16, second-leg match and was booked again and sent off for complaining about an offside with around 10 minutes remaining. Villarreal held Sociedad to a 2-2 draw and advanced to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Moyes was suspended for one game for the sending-off and one for climbing into the stands, the RFEF said on its website (www.rfef.es) on Friday.

"I shouldn't have argued with the referee but I thought both of the decisions were incorrect," Moyes told a news conference earlier on Friday ahead of Saturday's La Liga game at home to Rayo Vallecano.

"But I left the dugout and I went to watch the game in the stands," added the former Manchester United and Everton manager.

"I am a football supporter as well and I wanted to watch the game with the supporters.

"I've been a supporter all my life. I go to a lot of football games and I though the supporters were very good. So yeah it happens and whatever comes around I'll have to accept."

Sociedad are 12th in La Liga with just under half the season played on 19 points from 18 matches.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)