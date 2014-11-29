Former Manchester United's manager David Moyes looks on during a news conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

MADRID David Moyes admitted he was "very happy" after overseeing his maiden victory as Real Sociedad coach before criticising the Spanish referee for what the Scot suggested was excessive zeal.

Mexico forward Carlos Vela netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 home win for the Basque club against Elche on Friday which lifted them to 12th on 13 points from as many matches.

"I'm smiling because we've won and I'm very happy but I want more," Moyes, whose side were held to a 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna in his first game in charge last weekend, told a news conference.

"I thought there were some small signs of a little bit of improvement, which was good," added the former Manchester United and Everton manager.

"We had a special player and a special talent in Carlos Vela, who scored goals which made a big difference."

Friday's game at the Anoeta was refereed by Carlos Velasco Carballo, who came under fire at this year's World Cup in Brazil for his performance in the hosts' 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarter-finals.

"I thought his tolerance level was too low," Moyes said.

"I think this is a game of men and it is also a physical contact sport.

"Nobody wants to come and see soft free kicks. People want to see strong people, they want to see people stay on their feet, they want to see the referee allowing challenges to go.

"So I thought his tolerance level was very low. I thought the referee against Deportivo was very good but I thought tonight, with three bookings I think in 27 minutes, it was too easy to book players, too easy."

Sociedad's next outing is a King's Cup last 32, first leg encounter at third-tier (Segunda B) Real Oviedo on Thursday and they play at Villarreal in La Liga the following Sunday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)