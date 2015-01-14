MADRID Jan 14 David Moyes made light of his first dismissal since taking over as Real Sociedad manager when he leapt over a fence into the stands to watch the rest of the match and accepted crisps from a girl sitting behind him on Wednesday.

Moyes was sent off for a protesting against an offside decision with around 10 minutes remaining of Sociedad's King's Cup last 16, second leg at home to Villarreal.

The former Manchester United and Everton manager prompted smiles among home fans and a wave of Twitter comments when he showed impressive agility to scale the fence and find a vacant seat.

After accepting the crisps, he turned down the offer of what looked like peanuts from another supporter.

Sociedad drew the match at their Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian 2-2 and were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate, their latest reverse to Villarreal, who thrashed the Basque club 4-0 in La Liga last month.

Sociedad are 12th in La Liga with just under half the season played, but only three points above the relegation places, and Moyes has said that securing the club's top-flight status is his main priority. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)