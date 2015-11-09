MADRID Nov 9 Real Sociedad have sacked coach David Moyes after Friday's 2-0 defeat at promoted Las Palmas left the Basque club hovering just above the La Liga relegation places.

San Sebastian-based Sociedad lie 16th in the table on nine points having won only two of their 11 games this term and are in similarly dire straits to when Scot Moyes took over almost exactly a year ago. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)