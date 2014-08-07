MADRID Spain's professional league (LFP) has demoted Real Murcia from the second division to the third tier (Segunda B) and fined them 180,000 euros ($240,800) after they failed to meet the competition's financial criteria.

A Murcia delegation led by coach Jose Manuel Aira and accompanied to the LFP headquarters in Madrid by several hundred noisily protesting fans failed to prevent the league from ratifying the sanctions on Thursday.

Miranda de Ebro-based Mirandes, who finished 19th among the 22 second-division sides last season and were relegated, will take Murcia's place, the LFP said in a statement.

LFP president Javier Tebas is due to hold a news conference later on Thursday to discuss the decision.

($1 = 0.7474 Euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)