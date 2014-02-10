BARCELONA Feb 10 Barcelona forward Neymar has trained with the squad for the first time since injuring his ankle last month and is close to a return to action, the club said on Monday.

The Brazil international damaged tendons in a King's Cup tie against Getafe on Jan. 16, the latest setback for the 22-year-old who had not started a match since Christmas due to lack of fitness and a stomach bug.

"Neymar Jr has taken one more step in his recovery and had his first training session with the team on Monday morning," La Liga leaders Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Barca will be protecting a 2-0 lead in their King's Cup semi-final second leg at Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

They then host Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday before travelling to play Manchester City in a Champions League last-16 first leg on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)