West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
MADRID Osasuna coach Jose Luis Mendilibar became the first coaching casualty of the La Liga season when he was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the club's campaign.
President Miguel Archanco announced the decision at a news conference and said the Pamplona-based side had yet to find a replacement for the 52-year-old, who was appointed in February 2011.
"We are looking for a young and committed coach who will field young players," Archanco was quoted as saying on Osasuna's official Twitter feed.
The club, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, lost 3-0 at home to Villarreal on Saturday and are bottom of the La Liga standings after three matches with no points.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.