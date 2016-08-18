BARCELONA Real Madrid begin their bid for a first La Liga title in five years with a trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday after a break conspicuous by the absence of major signings.

The European champions have made just one new addition so far, exercising their buy-back clause to bring striker Alvaro Morata home from a two-year spell at Juventus for a reported 30 million euros ($33.5 million).

If Real do not make any more signings between now and the close of the transfer window on Aug. 31, this will be the lowest figure the club has spent on transfers in a close season for 15 years.

Their inactivity is a departure from the high profile they usually keep in the main transfer window, having signed big names such as Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez in recent years for eye-catching fees.

Coach Zinedine Zidane, however, said fans need not be alarmed by the club's discreet movements.

"Sometimes that is the way it is and it isn't always necessary to spend money," Zidane told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We won the Champions League with these players and all I ask of them now is to work hard, because we'll get nowhere with just the name Real Madrid."

Zidane will be without injured forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for the trip to Real Sociedad, although the Portugal captain is expected to return for the team's home bow against Celta Vigo the following Saturday.

La Liga holders Barcelona begin their title defence at home to Real Betis on Saturday without goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, captain Andres Iniesta and defenders Javier Mascherano and Jeremy Mathieu through injury.

The Catalans have had a busier transfer window than Real, strengthening their squad by bringing in defenders Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne plus midfielders Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

Luis Enrique underlined the importance of having a larger squad following Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sevilla in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, sealing the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

"To cope with such a long campaign I will need all my players at their best, not just 11," he said.

Neymar will also miss the game with Betis as he will be playing for Brazil in the Olympics final against Germany.

Fellow title contenders Atletico Madrid begin their campaign against newly-promoted Alaves on Sunday, while the league gets underway on Friday, with Malaga hosting Osasuna and Deportivo La Coruna entertaining Eibar.

