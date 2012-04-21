MADRID, April 21 The Spanish football league (LFP) is challenging the government over a decree passed on Friday that seeks to end a row with radio broadcasters and allow them back into stadiums to cover La Liga matches, the LFP said on Saturday.

The league, which represents professional clubs in Spain's top two divisions, has been in dispute with major broadcasters since last July when it announced it would start charging them to cover matches on site, as is standard practice among rights holders in other countries.

Radio stations including Cadena Ser, Cadena Cope and state-funded Spanish National Radio (RNE) refused to pay and were denied access, prompting the government to pass the decree modifying a 2010 law on audiovisual communications.

Under the new rules, which officials said were designed to "protect freedom of information", broadcasters would pay clubs to cover the cost of maintaining media facilities but would not have to pay for the right to cover games.

"The modification clearly and directly affects the current contracts between clubs and audiovisual operators, contracts whose content will be affected by the modification, so that the decree has caused significant economic pain," the LFP said.

"It constitutes irreparable damage that could violate article 33 of the Spanish constitution, which is why the LFP will take the appropriate and necessary action to defend the interests of the clubs and seek reparation, as well as to protect the rights affected," they added.

"As a result, and until the conflict created by the decree has been resolved, the LFP will not allow radios access to the stadiums that have not been accredited by the LFP."

The LFP's decision to challenge the government means radio broadcasters refusing to pay for rights will not have access to this weekend's matches, including the 'Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp later on Saturday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)