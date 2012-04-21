MADRID, April 21 The Spanish football league
(LFP) is challenging the government over a decree passed on
Friday that seeks to end a row with radio broadcasters and allow
them back into stadiums to cover La Liga matches, the LFP said
on Saturday.
The league, which represents professional clubs in Spain's
top two divisions, has been in dispute with major broadcasters
since last July when it announced it would start charging them
to cover matches on site, as is standard practice among rights
holders in other countries.
Radio stations including Cadena Ser, Cadena Cope and
state-funded Spanish National Radio (RNE) refused to pay and
were denied access, prompting the government to pass the decree
modifying a 2010 law on audiovisual communications.
Under the new rules, which officials said were designed to
"protect freedom of information", broadcasters would pay clubs
to cover the cost of maintaining media facilities but would not
have to pay for the right to cover games.
"The modification clearly and directly affects the current
contracts between clubs and audiovisual operators, contracts
whose content will be affected by the modification, so that the
decree has caused significant economic pain," the LFP said.
"It constitutes irreparable damage that could violate
article 33 of the Spanish constitution, which is why the LFP
will take the appropriate and necessary action to defend the
interests of the clubs and seek reparation, as well as to
protect the rights affected," they added.
"As a result, and until the conflict created by the decree
has been resolved, the LFP will not allow radios access to the
stadiums that have not been accredited by the LFP."
The LFP's decision to challenge the government means radio
broadcasters refusing to pay for rights will not have access to
this weekend's matches, including the 'Clasico' between
Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp later on Saturday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)