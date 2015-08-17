MADRID Aug 17 Factbox on Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who has agreed to extend his contract with Real Madrid until 2020, ending speculation he could join English Premier League side Manchester United:

* Born March 30, 1986 in Camas in the province of Seville.

- -

SEVILLA

* After coming through the youth ranks at hometown club Sevilla, Ramos debuts for the first team in February 2004.

* Seals a move to Real Madrid for a fee of 27 million euros ($30 million) at the end of the following season and makes his first appearance in September 2005.

- -

REAL MADRID

* Although mainly used as a right back in his early career, also fills in on occasion at centre back, a position he later plays in regularly for both club and country.

* Wins his first La Liga title in the 2006-07 season under Italian coach Fabio Capello and follows up with another the following campaign.

* Appointed second club captain behind goalkeeper Iker Casillas in the 2010-11 season.

* Real beat Barcelona 1-0 to win the 2011 King's Cup and Ramos makes headlines when he drops the trophy off the top of a bus and it is crushed under the wheels.

* In 2011-12, Real end Barca's three-year stranglehold on the La Liga title.

* Nets a last-gasp header to take the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid to extra time. Real go on to win their 10th European crown, ending more than a decade of failure in the competition.

* After Real end the 2014-15 season without major silverware, Ramos is strongly linked with a move to United but an agreement on a new deal is announced on Monday.

- -

SPAIN

* After shining at junior level, debuts for the national team four days before his 19th birthday in March 2005.

* Features at right back as Spain win their first major trophy in 44 years at Euro 2008.

* Helps La Roja to a debut World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010.

* Scores a cheeky 'panenka' penalty in Spain's shootout win over Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2012.

* With Ramos at centre back alongside Gerard Pique, Spain go on to defend their continental crown, becoming the first nation to win back-to-back European titles with a World Cup in between.

* Ramos has played 128 times for Spain, scoring 10 goals.

($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)