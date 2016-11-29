Real Madrid's Gareth Bale walks on the pitch observed by a team doctor after sustaining an ankle injury during their Champions League match against Sporting in Lisbon, Portugal, November 22, 2016. Picture taken November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle in London, the club said on Tuesday.

The Wales international damaged tendons in his ankle during his team's 2-1 Champions League victory at Sporting Lisbon on Nov. 22.

"Our player Gareth Bale has undergone today successful surgery to repair damaged tendons in his right ankle," Real said in a statement.

"The operation took place at King Edward VII Hospital in London by doctor James Calder and Real Madrid Sanitas doctor Mikel Aramberri, under the supervision of doctor Jesus Olmo, head of Real Madrid's medical services."

The 27-year-old forward has scored seven goals and set up three more in 16 starts for Real in all competitions this season.

No time frame was given for his return to action.

Zinedine Zidane's team are six points ahead of Saturday's opponents Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)