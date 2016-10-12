Football Soccer Britain - Wales v Georgia - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 9/10/16Wales' Gareth Bale looks dejected after the matchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

MADRID Gareth Bale has agreed to sign a six-year contract extension with Real Madrid and the European champions are set to announce new deals for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and Luka Modric, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

Radio station Cadena Ser said Bale, who joined Real for a then world-record fee of 100 million euros ($112 million) in 2013, will sign a new contract until 2022 in the next two weeks.

Central defender Pepe, whose existing deal was set to end next year, will extend his contract until 2018.

Ronaldo, Real's all time top scorer, is poised to sign a four-year contract until 2020 while midfield playmaker Luka Modric is also about to be offered a new deal.

Wales international Bale has won two Champions Leagues and a King's Cup in three full seasons with Real, scoring 65 goals in all competitions.

France midfielder Paul Pogba replaced him as the world's most expensive player when he completed a 89 million-pound (105 million euros) move from Juventus to Manchester United this year.

Real midfielder Toni Kroos has agreed a new contract until 2016, which the Germany international will sign at the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Thursday.

Real are banned from registering new arrivals for the next two transfer windows due to a ban imposed by FIFA for breaking rules regarding the signing of under-age foreign players.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)