Real Madrid midfield anchorman Casemiro has returned to training after over two months out injured, the club said on Wednesday.

The influential Brazilian fractured a bone in his leg in Real's 2-0 win at Espanyol on Sept. 18 and has not played since.

Casemiro made a long-awaited return to full training on Wednesday after Real's 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday sealed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League and could make his return against Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Real won their opening six games of this season before Casemiro's injury and drew their first four without him.

Striker Alvaro Morata and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos are still injured, while Gareth Bale has had tests to determine the extent of the ankle injury he sustained at Sporting.

Real top the Liga standings on 30 points, four clear of nearest challengers Barcelona, who they visit on Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)