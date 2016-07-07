Sergio Diaz (R) of Cerro Porteno celebrates with the trophy after their soccer match tie against Rubio Nu to win their Apetura Paraguay Primera Division championship at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files

MADRID Paraguay starlet Sergio Diaz is thrilled to be moving to Real Madrid but has yet to find out if he will join the first team squad for pre-season training or play for the club's Castilla reserve side, he told Spanish media.

Real have yet to unveil the 18-year-old officially but Marca reported that striker has joined the Spanish giants from Cerro Porteno in a six million euros ($6.64 million) transfer deal to become the first Paraguayan to play for the European champions.

Marca said Diaz had a medical shortly after arriving in Madrid on Thursday and has signed a six-year contract.

"I arrive at the most powerful club in the world to help and show my talent and that of Paraguay," Diaz told Marca at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport. "I will give everything possible to do well.

"I still do not know who I will be doing the pre-season with, I guess I will be told in the next few days."

Since making his debut in Paraguay's top flight in 2014 with Cerro at the age of 15, Diaz has scored 15 goals in 62 games. He played in his first Copa Libertadores match two years later.

He has played for Paraguay's under-20s since he turned 16 and featured for the Under-23s at this year's Toulon Tournament.

"I thank Real Madrid for putting their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to show my game in Europe. I will give my all for a club where I always wanted to play..." Diaz had previously written on his Instagram account.

($1 = 0.9032 euros)

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)