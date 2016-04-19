BARCELONA Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Real Madrid's La Liga match with Villarreal on Wednesday with a muscle strain, as coach Zinedine Zidane looks to keep an unexpected late bid for the title on track.

Zidane also told a news conference on Tuesday that he thought the Wales international, whose injury was not serious, had a long future at the club.

Bale has only started 18 of 33 league games this season due to injury, missing seven weeks with a calf problem, and he ended Monday's training session early after feeling discomfort.

"We hope it's only a strain and I hope he’ll be with us on Saturday (against Rayo Vallecano)," said Zidane. "The strain is in the back of his leg."

The coach denied Spanish media reports that the player had injured himself while playing golf.

Bale was photographed at the Spanish Open on Sunday on Madrid’s day off, and it has been reported that he played two rounds of golf before and after attending the event.

"I don’t know if he played (golf), I don’t think he did, but independently of that, he had a discomfort at the back (of the leg), a strain and he won’t play tomorrow," said Zidane.

Madrid have not released a medical report on Bale's injury, or for defender Dani Carvajal, who is carrying a knock and will also miss the Villarreal game.

Bale was a very important player for the team, Zidane added.

"He is young and can improve. He has a long future here because he has a long contract here. I have a very good relationship with him, he is a simple guy and his Spanish isimproving." Champions League semi-finalists Real have made up nine points on Barcelona in the last three games, beginning with a 2-1 win over the champions at the Nou Camp, but Zidane said he was in no mood for celebrating. "We know we haven’t won anything yet and have it all to play for...," he said. "I'm not thinking about Barcelona, I’m thinking more about what we have to do. You always have difficult moments in the season but that doesn’t mean anything because they are still first in the table," added Zidane on Barca's dramatic fall in fortunes.

"They are above us and ...all we can do is win all our games."

