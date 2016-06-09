MADRID Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and right back Danilo had successful operations on Thursday to resolve their respective heel injuries, the European champions said.

Chronic tendinitis in his left foot has stopped Costa Rica's Navas from playing at the centenary Copa America, while Brazil's Danilo has been troubled by a plantar fasciitis tear in his right foot which sidelined him for a month early last season.

Real Madrid said in a statement that the surgeries went well, adding: "The players will stay in Madrid to begin work on their rehabilitation immediately. Danilo and Navas are expected to be available for the start of pre-season on July 17."

Navas made 45 appearances in all competitions for Real last season and kept 22 clean sheets, while Danilo played 31 games in his first campaign at the Bernabeu. Both players featured in the Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid.

