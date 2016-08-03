Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Wednesday that Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez is in talks over a move away from the club to sign for Paris St Germain.

The 23-year-old has one season remaining on his contract with the Champions League winners but the desire for more playing time appears to be the motivation for a possible transfer to Ligue 1.

"It's not a done deal but negotiations are going well," Zidane told the club's official website (www.realmadrid.com) ahead of the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in New Jersey on Wednesday.

"Once we return to Madrid, we will know more about this issue."

Jese scored six goals and assisted on six more in 39 appearances for Real in the 2015-16 campaign but only started 12 of those games.

The return of Spanish forward Alvaro Morata after two seasons with Italian champions Juventus will further limit Jese's playing time in an already star-studded attack that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Zidane believes a move to PSG would be the best option for the player.

"I think it's the ideal place for him because it's a good team and he will score many goals there," Zidane added. "It's an important club."

A Real Madrid youth product, Jese was promoted to the first team in 2013 and scored eight goals in 31 appearances in his first season with the side. However, a knee injury limited him to just 23 appearances in the following campaign.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported this week that Jese has agreed to sign a four-year deal with the French champions and would move to Paris for a fee of 25 million euros ($27.98 million).

Zidane did give a strong indication that Real may include a buy-back clause in Jese's contract, just as the club did when Morata joined Juvetus two years ago.

"I hope that everything goes well for him and that he returns to Real Madrid, which is his home," Zidane said.

"Perhaps it will be a year and he then comes back."

Spanish coach Unai Emery, who replaced Laurent Blanc at PSG last month, recently declared his admiration for Jese, a player he previously attempted to acquire during his three-and-a-half year stint with Sevilla.

Should the deal be completed, Jese will become the first player from Real's first team to leave the club this off-season

($1 = 0.8936 euros)

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by John O'Brien)