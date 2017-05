Germany international Toni Kroos has signed a two-year contract extension with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until 2022, the Spanish giants said on Wednesday.

The midfielder joined Real from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal in 2014.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner has made 108 appearances for Real, scoring four goals. He has won the Champions League, two UEFA Super Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time in Spain.

