Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gestures during a news conference at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid have no plans to make any more signings before the transfer deadline expires, president Florentino Perez said on Wednesday.

"We have a spectacular squad, impossible to improve, and a coach Zinedine Zidane, who has brought many things as a player and as a coach," Perez said at a news conference. "Real Madrid only thinks about improving, advancing and clinching more titles."

Spain forward Alvaro Morata is the only acquisition made by Real this summer.

The Champions League holders spent 30 million euros ($33.4m) to buy back Morata from Juventus, two years after selling the player to the Italian champions for 22 million euros.

La Liga rivals Barcelona have signed six players, including Spain forward Paco Alcacer from Valencia on Tuesday.

Real have not won La Liga since the 2011-12 campaign while Barca have dominated Spain's top flight, winning the league six times in the last eight seasons.

Despite the competition for playing time, with the club stocked with talent at every position, no player is expected to leave.

Spanish midfielder Isco ruled out a loan move on Wednesday, with former club Malaga and English Champions League side Tottenham reportedly interested in his services.

"I'm staying," Isco told reporters.

Real beat Sevilla 3-2 in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and won 3-0 at Real Sociedad in their league opener before a 2-1 triumph at home to Celta Vigo.

"We have started the season in the best possible way," Perez said.

