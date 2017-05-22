BARCELONA Real Madrid's consistency and hard work made them worthy La Liga champions, captain Sergio Ramos said after their 2-0 win at Malaga on Sunday ended a five-year wait for the title.

"We feel great, it has taken a lot of work and has been hard fought but this is an award for our consistency, the sacrifice of going the whole season practically without slipping up. This group deserved to win the league," Ramos told reporters.

"Our consistency has been fundamental; we played every game like it was our last. We played with concentration and intensity, we've kept our heads when we've needed to and we've got the points."

Goals from top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema either side of halftime sealed a sixth consecutive league win for Real, who have scored in every game in all competitions this season.

They top the final standings on 93 points, three ahead of last year's champions Barcelona, 15 above Atletico Madrid in third and 21 clear of fourth-placed Sevilla.

"We really deserve this even though we've had to fight for it until the end," added Ramos.

"It's worth savouring because this is the best league in the world and the most difficult. As well as Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico have been fighting at the top but we were the best.

"You'll always have a few doubts when you're up against strong opponents but we've maintained our character and our work rate which has given us so much success."

