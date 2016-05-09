MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another milestone in his Real Madrid career when he scored his 200th goal at the Bernabeu on Sunday but he looks like failing in his bid to become La Liga's top scorer for the third season in a row.

The prolific Portuguese struck twice in Real's 3-2 win over Valencia to move on to 33 league goals this season, four behind Barcelona's Luis Suarez with one match left.

"Knowing him, he’ll keep fighting until the end," Real coach Zinedine Zidane told the club's website on Monday.

"Not for the Pichichi (leading scorers' trophy), but because he wants to score in every game, to score more and more," the Frenchman added.

"As always, it’s the team that reaps the benefits of this."

Ronaldo has been prolific at Real's home stadium, averaging 1.16 goals a game since joining the Madrid side from Manchester United in 2009.

