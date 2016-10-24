MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo's team mates have issued a strong defence of his value to Real Madrid as the Portuguese striker grapples with a barren streak that has sparked a debate about his place in the team.

The 31-year-old has failed to score in four straight games at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a first in his Real career since joining from Manchester United in 2009, and was jeered during Sunday's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao even though the result returned Zinedine Zidane's side to the top of the table.

The criticism persuaded several Real players to offer their support for UEFA's player of the Year who was also named on Monday along with Gareth Bale on the shortlist for the 2016 Ballon d'Or for the world's best player.

Spain forward Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench to score the winner against Bilbao, told Real's website: "When you're used to scoring almost 70 goals a season, it's almost like an addiction for goals.

"For us he is the most important player in the team and I hope that he scores lots of goals, but he is not a machine.

He also has the right to miss."

Ronaldo has scored only four goals in eight appearances in all competitions for Real although Brazilian defender Marcelo said he is contributing in other ways.

He told Movistar+: "Cristiano helps a lot on the pitch and not just with goals but with work."

Bale played down Ronaldo's struggles, saying on Real's website: "Cristiano works hard to keep scoring goals, but the important thing is the team and I'm sure he's happy to be top."

Real president Florentino Perez is unwavering in his support for his star player.

Perez said of Ronaldo during the club's annual general meeting on Sunday: "He is one of the great legends of Real Madrid and one of the greatest in the history of football.

"He was again the top scorer in the Champions League with 16 goals, after collecting his fourth Golden Boot last season, becoming the only player in the world who has won four Golden Boots. Cristiano is already the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with a record that will be very hard to beat."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Neil Robinson and Pritha Sarkar)